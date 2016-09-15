10 best outdoor games we used to play that our kids have never heard of

Kids of the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember them well with a nostalgic tear in their eye but here are 10 great outdoor games we used to play that our children have probably never heard of.

With the advancement in technology over the years the current generation is more interested in PlayStations and iPads these days than playing outdoors.

Times have changed and with it we have lost some of the great games that saw us while away hours of our youth while also keeping active.

While our children may not have heard of some of these old classics, you can bet they will enjoy them just as much as we did all those years ago.

There will be slightly different regional names for the games depending on where you grew up so we’ve gone with the most commonly used.

With some of them there is an element of safety that needs to be taken into account so common sense is needed.