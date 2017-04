The oldest resident of Chandos Court in Leamington is actually Young - Flo Young.

Flo celebrated her 101st birthday on Monday April 3.

She celebrated with members of the Age UK Thursday Lunch Group who gave her a cake to help her celebrate the special occasion.

Originally from Gateshead, she moved to Leamington in 1935 and worked in the laundry room of the old Warneford Hospital.

She is now enjoying a quiet life at the retirement home.