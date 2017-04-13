4th Warwick All Saints Brownies celebrate 70th anniversary with special revels

Girls and leaders of the 4th Warwick All Saints Brownie Guides got in the party mood to celebrate their pack’s 70th birthday.

Celebrating in traditional Brownies style, by playing games from across the decades of Girl Guiding, along with enjoying party food and a celebratory birthday cake.

The Brownies – for girls between seven and ten years old – meet each week at All Saints Church in Emscote, Warwick.

For details of the groups and how to join please visit http://4thwarwickguides.btck.co.uk/JoinUs