‘A lot of emotion’ at Kenilworth meeting for parents of SEN children

Parents of children with special educational needs (SEN) were able to voice their concerns to an MP at a recent meeting held in a Kenilworth church.

Kenilworth resident Simon Morris organised the meeting after founding the group ‘Parents United’, which aims to point parents in the right direction if they are having problems in getting the best education for their children.

He founded the group after having a ‘complete and utter nightmare’ trying to get his two autistic children, Hannah, 12, and Oliver, six, through school.

After growing the group and advertising the meeting online, around 40 parents turned up at St John’s Church in Warwick Road on Saturday July 15 to speak to Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright about their issues.

Simon said the meeting went ‘really well’ and said there was ‘a lot of emotion’ in the room.

He added: “I don’t think Jeremy Wright understood how those parents felt until he came.”

Following the meeting, Mr Wright said: “I was pleased to meet with local parents and carers of children with special educational needs in Kenilworth.

“They are remarkable people and I understand their desire to see their children achieve and to keep them safe. I have encouraged constituents who are having difficulties to contact my office and I will do what I can to assist.”

Parents United meet at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on the first Monday of every month, starting at 7pm.