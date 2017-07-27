Abseiling trio roped-in to raise funds for mental health service

A trio of brave fundraisers have taken the plunge to help a Warwickshire mental health charity.

Natalie Adams, from Leamington, and Emma Bennett and Kristian Turner, both from Henley-in-Arden, took part in a sponsored 127 metre abseil for Sharp Minds.

The daring team raised £850 for the Sharp Minds programme, which supports socially isolated young people in Warwickshire who have emotional and mental health problems. Sharp Minds combines one-to-one mentoring with group activities to help young people grow in confidence, build resilience and develop new friendships with others who understand and can relate to their experiences.

David Skoppek, event organiser said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to our team who showed real courage today.

“The money they have raised will go along way to helping us continue our work supporting young people to overcome challenges and succeed.”

It took the team 20 minutes to abseil to the ground at the National Abseil Centre in Northampton.

For more information about the charity go to www.youngpeoplefirst.org.uk