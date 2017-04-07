Annual Kenilworth bike tour raises £6,000 for Myton Hospices

More than 400 cyclists got on their bikes to pedal together to raise funds for a Warwickshire hospice.

Pushing off from the start line outside Mike Vaughan Cycles shop in Kenilworth, Mike’s Myton Ride 2017 had twice as many riders than the Tour de France.

Cyclists on the start line

Now in its sixth year, the annual event raises funds for Myton Hospices.

From Kenilworth the cyclists wove their way through the lanes of Warwickshire and the North Cotswolds tackling the two courses of 40 and 77 miles.

Despite gusty conditions the cyclists battled on with their fundraising rides.

Owner of Mike Vaughan Cycles, Mike Vaughan said: “I would like to give a massive thanks to the cyclists who took part in this year’s event - It was the most successful in numbers of entrants and funds raised.

“The atmosphere was electric and spirits were high.

“I’d like to thank the shop staff who have invested so much time and energy in making the event happen, from planning the route, putting up signs so riders didn’t get lost, and publicising the event.”

The event raised £6,000 for the Myton Hospices.

Mike added: “Our business neighbours on the High Street have come up trumps again to support the ride, thanks to everyone who gave up their own time to help a fantastic charity.”