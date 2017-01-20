Annual Leamington charity 10k runners under starter’s orders

An annual Leamington Spa charity 10k run is under starter’s orders with organisers anticipating more runners than ever before.

Entries are now open for the 13th Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run with being a double celebration for run organisers Leamington Round Table, as they commemorate 70 years of their organisation’s formation.

Proceeds raised from the run, which will be held on Sunday April 2 will as before be donated to local causes and charities.

Recognised as one of the top 10km runs in the country, more than 2,000 runners take part each year, alongside who the 1.2km junior run will return for its third year.

Leamington Round Table say the run supports their priority of giving back to the community.

Member, Gary Craine, said: “We’re now into our 13th year of the run and we are hoping this year’s event exceeds all of our fundraising records to date.

“Since the Wright Hassall Regency Run started, the event has raised over £250,000 for the local community.

“It’s fantastic that the junior race is returning again, operated by Kids Run Free and it’s great that kids have a chance to get involved in their local community.”

Law firm Wright Hassall will again be the main sponsor for the event and the Round Table’s partner charity, Leamington-based Helping Hands, will be one of many organisations set to benefit from the funds raised by the run.

Robert Lee, partner of Wright Hassall, added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the run for the 13th year in a row.

“Year-on-year everyone at Wright Hassall looks forward to this event.

“We take our own team along to take part in the run and all of our staff are determined to improve on last year and be one of the top groups to take part in 2017.”

Helping Hands operates in Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick, working with the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and those with drug and alcohol addictions.

To enter the Wright Hassall Regency Run log on to www.regency10k.co.uk.