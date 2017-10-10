Appeal for help identifying men who could help police with Southam robbery investigation

Police are appealing for help in identifying three men who may have information about a robbery in Southam.

Officers believe the three men, who are pictured, may have information about a robbery that took place at the Shell Service Station on Banbury Road in Southam on May 15 2017.

Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

At 5.28am a man walked into the garage and went into the toilet. He came out wearing a facemask, dark hoody, dark trousers and carrying a baseball bat.

He went behind the counter demanding money.

The member of staff pressed the panic alarm and the offender fled the scene empty handed.

On his way out the shop he demanded money from a customer and took 50p from him before running down the side of the garage.

Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Police staff investigator Roger Hazlewood said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who recognises any of these males as we believe they may have information vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 36 of 15 May 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org