Appeal for information after armed robberies in Sydenham

Police are appealing for information after more armed robberies have been reported this week.

Yesterday, Warwickshire Police launched an appeal after a number of premises in south Warwickshire were robbed by people brandishing weapons.

The robberies happened in Stratford, Kenilworth and Southam between Sunday and Tuesday.

Two more robberies have now been reported.

The first robbery happened at 9:42pm yesterday (Tuesday) at McColl’s on Stanley Court in Sydenham.

A white man wearing a face covering, who was approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with a medium to stocky build, entered the shop demanding money from staff, threatening them with a hammer.

No-one was injured and he left the store empty-handed.

The man described above then entered the premises next door, Sydenham Balti and Pizza, at approximately 9:45pm.

He again demanded money, threatening staff with the hammer, and made off after being unsuccessful.

A member of staff was treated for minor injuries to his arm.

Police are urging witnesses of the incidents, or anybody who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “We appreciate that these incidents will appear alarming, but we want to reassure the local community that a robust investigation is well underway.

“We are currently exploring several lines of enquiry, but would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, could prove crucial to this investigation. Please contact police on 101 quoting incident 400 of May 16.”