Appeal for information after assault in Rugby

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following an assault on a man at a property on Speedwell Close, Rugby.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday November 18.

The man, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, was assaulted by three men who then ran away.

The men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

They were wearing football tops and are believed to have spoken with North-East England accents.

Det Con Paul Sartoris said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we are keen to identify the suspects as soon as possible.

“If you saw the incident, or witnessed anyone running away from the area or acting suspiciously at roughly the time it happened, please get in touch.”

If you saw the attack or have any information that could help our enquiries, please phone the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 23/7417/17.

You can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. Phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go online to crimestoppers-uk.org.