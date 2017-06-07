Appeal for information after defibrillator stolen in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a defibrillator was stolen from a football club in Leamington.

It happened at the football pavilion on Newbold Common sometime between Saturday June 3 and Monday June 5.

The defibrillator was stolen from the storage cabinet on the wall of the pavilion.

Police Sergeant Ross Kirby of the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a vital piece of life-saving kit which is used to monitor your heart, determine and administer a shock if needed.

“This theft places people’s lives at risk and could have fatal consequences for anyone requiring first response aid, investigations are on-going, and I appeal to those involved to come forward.”

The police have said that the defibrillator has now been found and was returned to Warwick A&E department but they are still keen to find who took it.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the dates mentioned.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 289 of June 5 2017.