Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cubbington

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Cubbington.

At around 6.45am this morning (Wednesday), three men are reported to have entered Costcutter on Queen Street.

A member of staff was threatened using a weapon, which is believed to be a hand gun, and an amount of cash from the safe and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

All three then fled on foot into a nearby cul-de-sac.

No-one was injured but the staff member was left shaken up by the incident.

Detective Sergeant Cindy Stephenson said: “This was obviously a frightening incident for the victim but thankfully, no-one was injured.

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in Cubbington and we would like to reassure members of the community everything is being done to ensure the offenders are brought to justice.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in the area or who has information that could help us. Any information, no matter how small, could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 54 of December 28.