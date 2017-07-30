Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Warwick

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a shop in Warwick on Friday, July 28.

At 3.22pm Warwickshire Police received a report that a man armed with a small gun had entered the Warwick Lighting Store in Smith Street and then assaulted a woman in her 50s.

The woman, who sustained minor injuries, was then forced to open the till and the man left with approximately £55 in cash.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, between 25 to 30 years old and was wearing a black bomber-style jacket, a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw a man of this description in the area of Smith Street in Warwick, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 275 of 28 July.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org