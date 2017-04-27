Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Leamington.

The collision happened between a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Tuesday at around 2.15pm in Tachbrook Park Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

There are no known details about the vehicle involved.

Police are urging the driver to come forward to help with investigations.

The police are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone that has any information to get in touch.

To contact Warwickshire Police call 101 quoting incident number 201 of April 18.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.