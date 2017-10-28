Appeal for witnesses after robbery at Leamington retail park

Police are appealing for witnesses after robbery at a retail park in Leamington yesterday (Friday).

The incident happened around 7am on the Leamington Shopping Park, when three unknown offenders are reported to have followed two men into a store as they opened up.

The offenders, who were described as all dressed in black with one wearing a high-vis jacket and two carrying metal bars, are reported to have made threats and demanded that the safe be opened.

Once inside, the victims were made to open the safe and thousands of pounds is believed to have been taken by the offenders.

The victims, who were uninjured during the incident, had their mobile phones taken off them before the offenders left on foot across the car park towards Aldi superstore.

At this point, they are believed to have got into an unknown vehicle that was waiting with a fourth offender, driving off towards the roundabout with McDonald’s.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 72 of October 27.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org