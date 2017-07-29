Appeal launched after 80-year-old assaulted and church collection stolen in Warwick

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a 80-year-old was assaulted and then a church collection was stolen in Warwick.

The incident occurred at around 2.35pm yesterday (Friday 28 July).

A man entered St Mary’s Church in Old Square church and struck the woman before stealing the collection money.

He then fled on a pushbike.

The man was described as wearing a green and orange top, a baseball cap and grey trousers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or that has any other information should call the police on 101 and quote incident 252 of 28 July 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org