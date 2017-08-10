Appeal to find missing Southam woman

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help in tracing an older lady who has gone missing from Southam.

Valerie Burnham, aged 74, from Mayfield Road, was last seen at the bus stop outside the Robert Dyas store, on The Parade in Leamington on Tuesday August 8 between 9.30am and 9.40am.

She may have boarded the bus for Stratford - but this cannot be confirmed - and has not been seen since.

Her family and the police are extremely concerned about her welfare.

Valerie is white, 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, short grey hair, fair complexion, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a Midlands accent.

She was last seen wearing a faded light green jacket with a hood and black trousers.

Warwickshire Police spokeswoman Pc Debbie Young said: “We are doing all we can to find Valerie as quickly as we can but so far without luck.

“To go away under these circumstances is out of character for her, and adds to our concern.

“We have done extensive searches in Southam and surrounding local area, and we are also investigating whether she has attempted to make her way to Birmingham or Swansea.

“If anyone recognises her description or thinks they have seen her, please contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible on the non-emergency number 101.

“Quote the reference number 239 of 9 August 2017.”