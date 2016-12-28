Appeal to find people who moved 50 cones on carriageway near Gaydon

Police are trying to track down two people who have been spotted on CCTV moving 50 cones on a carriageway near Gaydon.

The incident took place at around 9.35pm on Tuesday July 12, where two people moved around 50 cones on a dual carriageway to change it from having one lane open to both lanes open.

It took place on the B4100 dual carriageway northbound between junction 12 of the M40 and the British Motor Museum near Gaydon.

The CCTV footage has only recently been made available to police.

PC Catherine Morgan of Warwickshire Police said: “This was a highly dangerous act which endangered not only the two individuals involved but also other innocent road users.

“The lane was closed for an extensive period whilst work was being carried out by highway employees. By removing these cones, a motorist could have unknowingly driven into a protected area and caused serious damage or even killed someone.

“Interfering with traffic equipment is a criminal offence which can lead to prosecution.

“Whilst we appreciate that road closures can be frustrating, they are in place for a reason and we would ask motorists to always respect this.”

Officers would like to speak to the individuals in the footage to assist with their enquiries.

If you recognise the individuals or have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 257 of 15 November 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org