Apple Day and Country Fair at historic Warwick gardens this weekend

An annual Apple Day and Country Fair will be returning to historic gardens in Warwick this weekend.

Hill Close Gardens, which is located on Bread and Meat Close, is a Victorian hedged garden that overlooks Warwick Racecourse.

Every year the volunteers at the garden put on the event, which is a day full of arts, crafts, music and all things apple-related.

This year’s event will be taking place on Sunday (October 15).

A spokesperson from Hill Close Gardens said: “Our Apple Day is a highlight of the events calendar. It’s a day full of displays, craft stalls, art, live music, workshops and children’s activities, making it an excellent day out for the whole family.

“Hill Close Gardens has over 60 varieties of heritage apples growing in the different gardens, and many of these will be on display in our large glasshouse. There is a chance to taste some of these varieties as well as purchase some more unusual varieties not seen in the supermarket.

“A range of craft stalls and local food producers will be attending, alongside bee keepers and wood carvers. There will also be tree and plant sales and music from Romany Pie throughout the day. So why not sit back and enjoy a local cider while enjoying the day?”

The Apple Day and Country Fair will take place on Sunday and there will be reduced entry on the day, which will be £3 for adults and 50p for children.

Children under five, Hill Close Garden Trust and Royal Horticultural Society members can enter the gardens for free.