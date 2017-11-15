Applications for Eurocamp open for Warwick Students

Applications are now open for Warwick Town Council’s annual Eurocamp trip.

Every year the town council opens applications to students living in Warwick for the chance to go to Warwick’s partnered and twin towns.

There will be four spaces available for the Eurocamp next year.

Students applying must be aged between 16 and 25, and live in the CV34 area to be eligible for the free opportunity.

Eurocamp allows young individuals to learn a variety of key skills, while gaining experience for any CV or UCAS application.

This year’s trip will take place in Saumur, France from July 23 to August 5 and the Eurocamp will be made up of participants from Saumur, Verden, Formigine, Havelberg and Warwick.

The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday January 8, with interviews to follow shortly afterwards.

To get an application form contact George Palmer at Warwick Town Council by emailing: adminofficer@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk