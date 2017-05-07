Armed robbery at Kenilworth shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a Kenilworth shop took place on Friday night (May 5).

The robbery occurred at around 10.50pm at One Stop in Albion Street when it is reported a person, believed to be a man, with most of his face covered entered the shop with a knife and demanded money from staff.

The offender then left the shop with a quantity of cash.

It is believed the offender left the scene on foot in the direction of Kenilworth town centre.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 438 of May 5.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.