Arrest made in connection with post office robbery in Kenilworth

Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery which took place at a Kenilworth post office earlier this month.

A 35-year-old man from Stratford was arrested yesterday (Monday May 22) on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

The incident happened at the Windy Arbour Post Office in Moseley Road on Monday May 15 between 12.20pm and 12.24pm.

Two people entered the premises and demanded money whilst making threats with a knife.

The suspects left empty-handed after being challenged by the victim who in turn, sustained cuts to his hand and arm.