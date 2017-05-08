‘Arson’ at derelict bakery in Leamington

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a derelict bakery in Leamington which may have been arson as well as a blazing Portacabin yesterday (Sunday, May 7).

Two fire engines from Leamington were sent to St Marys Road after reports of a fire in a derelict building at around 8.50pm.

Crews confirmed a small fire within a outbuilding and used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the blaze.

Police were called as the crews believed it was a ‘doubtful ignition’. Police have been contacted for comment.

Earlier at around 1.10pm, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was altered after reports of a Portacabin on fire in compound on Leicester Road in Bubbenhall.

Initially one fire engine from Leamington was sent but they requested further assistance so another from the same station joined them.

Half of the Portacabin was destroyed by the fire but crews used hose reels and drag forks to extinguish it.