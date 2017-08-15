Artisan bakery specialising in “free from” food to set up pop up shop in Warwick

An award-winning artisan bakery in Warwick that caters for people with food intolerances will be opening a pop up shop this weekend.

Four years ago Sarah McMillan started her business Free Me Foods Ltd at her home in Warwick.

When it's Scone it's Gone specialises in "free from" food.

Sarah, who has been baking for 40 years, trades under the name “When it’s Scone it’s Gone”, which provides food that is gluten, dairy, lactose, soya and nut free.

Sarah, who is a coeliac, also produces products that are vegan and low in sugar for people who are diabetic.

Earlier this month Sarah was invited to take her baked goods to the Countyfile Live show at Blenheim Palace.

She said: “We went to the Countryfile Live show and there were about 100,000 people there and we sold out every day. It was a tremendous event and it was very successful, very well organised and well attended. The BBC team were brilliant.”

The pop up shop for the bakery will be opening this Saturday.

Sarah also received an award this year for one of her gluten free loaves.

She said: “My sun dried tomato loaf was award Gluten Free Loaf of the year 2017 at the ‘Farm Shop and Deli Show’ 2017 in Birmingham and the competition was run by British Baker and Rank Hovis to find the best loaf in Britain in five different categories. We won the gluten free category.”

Sarah will be starting a pop up shop for “When it’s Scone it’s Gone” this weekend. It will be based in chemist Mellor and Co. of Warwick, which is in Swan Street.

The pop up shop will be inside the chemist every Saturday from 9.30am to 1pm.

Sarah has also launched a new click and collect service on her website. Orders can be collected from the weekly pop up shop. For more information go to http://www.whenitssconeitsgone.com/