Award for top Leamington estate agents who have key to success

An award-winning estate agents in Leamington have proved they have the key to success after being voted among simply the best in a prestigious competition.

Nik Kyriacou, franchise director at Reeds Rains Estate Agency, said the award puts Leamington firmly on the map.

They were voted among the top agents in the country by Best Estate Agent Guide for 2018.

Nik said: “We have just been voted in the top 87 offices in the country by the industry’s biggest review/award.

“We are the only Warwickshire office to be in this elite top award.”

Nik added: “To illustrate how demanding the assessment is, only 87 branches nationwide achieved an exceptional rating in both sales and lettings - and we were one of the 87.

Reeds Rains Estate Agency is based at 34/35 Denby Buildings, Regent Grove.

“We are actually number 53 in the list (out of 26,000 estate agent offices nationwide), so it’s a huge award,” added Nik.

“I have been working in estate agency for over ten years now and this is without a doubt my proudest achievement.

“The fact that this is not a local or regional award, but national makes me proud to have put Leamington Spa on the map within the property industry.

“My strongest philosophy in estate agency is integrity, and I am certain this was the main reason why this office has become one of the top offices in the country.”

To see the full guide of top agents, visit https://bestestateagentguide.co.uk/results/best-in-guide/ For more information about Reeds Rains Leamington visit https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/estate-agent/leamington-spa