Award hopes for beautiful B&B in Southam

A Southam business has been shortlisted fr a national awards that celebrates the best independent hosts and hoteliers across the UK.

One Abbey Lane has been shortlisted for the Most Beautifully Presented Award at the eviivo awards.

The eviivo Awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate the best of Britain’s world-class, and world-famous Bed and Breakfasts, guest houses, inns and small, independent hotels.

One Abbey Lane, run by Sally Forgan, has reached the final stages of the nomination process. Over the coming weeks, the application will be judged by a panel of industry experts before the winners are announced at the annual eviivo Awards dinner on October 17 in London. taking place this year at the Café de Paris, London.

Sally said: “At the One Abbey Lane we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience.

“We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Most Beautifully Presented Award and just hope we are successful on the night.”

Paul Saxby, events director at eviivo said: “The quality of the entrants was once again extremely high. One Abbey Lane cleverly combines old and new with the apartment an architect designed modern extension to a timber-framed house that dates back to the 16th century.

Its comfortable and homely feel combined with high quality furniture and designer touches make it a real hit with guests.

He added: “eviivo are proud to be working with many of the finest businesses in Britain’s vibrant hospitality sector. These are often small, family-run businesses that play a significant role in driving tourism and jobs to their local community.”

He added: “These devoted, independent hosts take immense pride in their service and our awards shine a light on many fine examples.”

The finals take place at the Café de Paris, London.