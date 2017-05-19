Balsall Common resident Richard ready to ride alongside football heroes to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK

Balsall Common resident Richard Murray is cycling from London to Amsterdam in support of the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Getting on his bike as part of a team from business coaching company Elephants Child, the group have been inspired to pull on their cycling shorts after their managing director, Martin Brown, lost his father-in-law to the disease.

So far, the team has raised £7,000, with four weeks to go.

The 145-mile trip is backed by the English Football League and the League Managers Association with high-profile former players and managers such as Les Ferdinand, Terry Butcher and Viv Anderson taking part.

Richard said: “This is a cause dear to my heart as my grandfather and uncle both lost their own battles with cancer.

“Prostate Cancer UK has a simple ambition – to stop men dying from this condition.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the saddle and raising money in support of this tremendous charity.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported us so far.

The trip begins on Friday June 9 and will see around 500 riders making the two-day journey aiming to raise a total of £500,000 for the charity.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Richard-Murray7 and prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/football-to-amsterdam-2017