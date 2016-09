Auditions for next year’s Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) take place on September 25 at the Dale Street Methodist Church in Leamington.

Members of the Scouts and guides can pre-register now at www.wagsgangshow.org.uk or can turn up on the day to auditions, Scouts & Guides, 1pm-3pm. Cubs at 3pm–3.30pm. Explorers, Network and leaders (age 14+), 3.30pm-5pm.