Beer Festival takes place in Eathorpe this month

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Eathorpe Beer Festival.

A team has visited breweries to choose various beers for the festival with ales from South Derbyshire and Burton-on-Trent being picked.

Organiser David Wray said: “Although all our breweries are from a very small area , we are sure we’ll have some surprises, even for the beer connoisseurs.”

Soft drinks will be on offer along with cider wine and perry and children are welcome.

The Willow and Tool Band will be performing on the first evening, with the inimitable Coventry Mummers followed by rock and roll from Mid-Life Crisis the next day.

Entry is free and the doors of village hall open at 5.30pm on Friday February 17 and at 1pm on Saturday February 18.