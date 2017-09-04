Bells ring out for Kenilworth bell-ringer’s wedding

The bells rang out at St Nicholas Church for the wedding of one of its own bell-ringers in August.

George Kempton, a bell-ringer at St Nicholas, married his fiancé Lauren Edmunds at the church on Thursday August 24.

He comes from a family of bell-ringers - his parents Doug and Jane Kempton, sisters Victoria and Emma, and grandparents Peter and Rosemary Spencer all ring regularly at the church.

Many of them rang the bells before Lauren arrived at St Nicholas.

Other ringers and friends then continued ringing, both before and after the service, which was conducted by Rev Dwayne Engh.

A full peal lasting almost three hours was later rung in their honour on Saturday August 26.