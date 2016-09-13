Big changes planned for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in boundary overhaul

New proposals to change constituency boundaries could have big effects on how people vote in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and their surrounding villages.

The proposed boundaries of Kenilworth and Leamington, Warwick and Stratford-upon-Avon, and Rugby and Southam would come into effect by 2018 if the national plans are approved.

The new boundaries, which aim to even out the number of voters in each parliamentary constituency across the country, would split Leamington and Warwick’s voters into two separate areas for the first time since 1885.

Chair of the Warwick and Leamington Labour Party Jerry Weber blasted the idea, and believed the changes would benefit the Conservatives.

He said: “We have been presented with a proposal that makes no sense to our community.

The proposal will sever the historic link between Warwick and Leamington, as the towns are divided into separate parliamentary constituencies, with the boundary between the two at the River Avon on Potterton Bridge.

“One of the criteria that the Electoral Commission must look at are that parliamentary boundaries make sense to communities.

“This proposal makes no sense at all to the reality of the close link between the two towns and the current local authority administration.

“We will be working hard to ensure that this proposal is reversed and that we see a constituency that resonates with our community.”

Leamington and Warwick MP Chris White and Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright have both been approached for comment.