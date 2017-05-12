Birthday boy Ron thanked for all the walkies

Staff at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are taking the opportunity to wish their oldest volunteer a ‘yappy’ birthday as he celebrates his 90th birthday and thank him for all his help over the years.

Dog lover Ron Brisby from Leek Wootton started volunteering for Dogs Trust 30 years ago when he retired to help him stay fit and because he wanted to do something worthwhile now that he had spare time on his hands.

During his time with the charity it’s estimated that he has walked around 4,500 dogs over 3,000 miles and seen approximately 30,000 dogs come through the doors of the rehoming centre.

Ron’s volunteering duties include walking the dogs and keeping them company by giving them plenty of love and affection while they wait to find new homes and although he loves all dogs, he is particularly fond of German Shepherd and the bouncy personality of the small dogs.

He said: “I have loved every minute of my time at Dogs Trust. I enjoy meeting the variety of dogs at the centre and seeing how happy they are when I take them out for walks. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the dogs going off to new homes, especially if they have been at waiting a while.”

Marie Charley, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, added: “Ron is a wonderful volunteer - he truly is one in a million.”

To give one of the dogs that Ron cares for a happy home, please call Dogs Trust Kenilworth on 0330 303 0292 or to volunteer go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/get-involved/