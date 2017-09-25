Bishop’s Itchington man jailed for sexual offences against children

A man from Bishop’s Itchington has been jailed after being convicted of a string of sexual offences against children.

David Norman Hazell, aged 62, of Ladbroke Road, was found guilty of indecent assault, rape, three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and four counts of rape of a child under 13.

A judge at Coventry Crown Court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

All the offences were committed against a boy and a girl between 1994 and 2012.

Detective Constable Jenny Baker said: “Today’s sentence shows that no matter when the offences took place, we are committed to ensuring that those who commit offences of this nature are brought to justice.

“The victims in this case showed huge courage in reporting their ordeal to police meaning that this man is now in prison and unable to cause further harm.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police wanted to make it clear support is always available for any victims of abuse, and that they can call police on 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

