Bomb disposal experts called to Leamington Police Station after First World War devices handed in

Bomb disposal experts were called to Leamington Police Station yesterday after two ‘First World War devices’ were handed in as part of an ongoing firearms amnesty.

Speaking yesterday, Insp Gary Lee of Warwickshire Police said: “Two items, believed to be historic World War One devices, were handed in at Leamington Police Station this afternoon.

“As a precautionary measure, the devices were removed from the station to a safe area where the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended.

“The devices were safely removed and there were no reported injuries.

“At this stage, the incident is not believed to be linked to terrorism.”

For more about the firearms amnesty click here.