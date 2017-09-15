Book launch for first time Warwickshire author at Warwick book shop

A book shop in Warwick will be hosting a book launch for a Warwickshire author’s first book.

Keith Trezise, who is from Rugby, has had his first book, which is called “Frogmorton Culpepper Saves the World”, published.

Keith is a playwright and entertainer and his plays have been performed around the world, with his one act play “Duplex” winning a Little Theatre Guild of Great Britain award.

The first-time author will be attending a book launch at Warwick Books, which is in the Market Place, later this month.

Speaking about his book, Keith said: “I wanted to write a story about someone who succeeds against the odds, and I guess having a name like the hero of my book has is a bit of disadvantage, and saving the world itself against destruction by aliens is quite some success.

“That’s not much of a spoiler because the book is called Frogmorton Culpepper Saves the World. It’s got lots of aliens in it as well as people.

“Some of the aliens are almost human and just as illogical. There are origami rhinos in the story too and the origami rhino on the book cover was folded for us by the Vice President of the British Origami Society.

“The closest book like it is probably Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, but it’s very different to that too.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Warwick Books. It’s a great venue. The origami rhino book cover star will be there too!”

The launch of “Frogmorton Culpepper Saves the World” will take place at Warwick Books on September 21 at 7pm. Tickets cost £5.