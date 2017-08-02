Broken down bus in Leamington causing traffic problems

Have your say

A broken down bus in Leamington is causing traffic problems on Leamington parade.

The Johnsons Excelbus 77A has broken down at the top of the parade just before the junction with Clarendon Avenue.

The bus is causing traffic problems at the top of the Parade NNL-170208-150856001

Johnsons Traffic said: “77 13:10 service out of Leamington will be delayed due to vehicle issue. Replacement bus en route.”

A worker inspecting the bus is unsure what the cause of the breakdown is and how long it will take to fix.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.