Burglaries and theft reported in Kenilworth this week

Two burglaries and a theft have been reported in Kenilworth this week, Warwickshire Police has announced.

Between 6pm on Sunday July 9 and 2pm on Monday July 10, burglars broke the lock on the rear French doors of a home in Priory Road and entered the house, whilst the residents were at home, although nothing appears to have been stolen.

This is incident number 224 of July 10.

On Monday July 10 between 12.15 and 5.30pm, burglars got into a home in Oaks Road. They carried out a search of drawers and cupboards in the lounge, kitchen and bedrooms, moving items within the property.

They stole cash and a written cheque from the home. This is incident number 354 of July 10.

And at some point before 11am on Monday July 10, offenders stole the spare wheel from under a Land Rover Discovery vehicle parked outside a home in Fieldgate Lane. This is incident number 145 of July 10.

Fraser Pithie of Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch said: “Everyone needs to keep a keen lookout for suspicious persons and vehicles who may be loitering in and around streets across the town.

“Residents are encouraged to report any such suspicious activity immediately to police.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.