Burglars steal safe from Burton Green house on New Year’s Eve

Burton Green was the target of burglars during New Year’s Eve after a safe was stolen from a house in Red Lane.

The offenders entered the home through the rear patio doors between 7 and 10pm on Saturday December 31, and carried out a search of all the rooms.

It is believed the offenders were disturbed during the burglary and left the house in the same way they entered it.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.