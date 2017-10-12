Burglars thwarted in Kenilworth thanks to vigilant neighbours

A potential burglary in Kenilworth was thwarted thanks to vigilant neighbours responding to an alarm.

The incident took place at a house in the Wardens at around 9pm on Monday October 9.

Offenders tried to break in through a window but they tripped the house’s burglar alarm, and fled when neighbours came looking. They left empty handed.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Watch said; “This event demonstrates the value of monitored burglar alarms and how residents by being proactive can make a real difference.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 400 of October 9.