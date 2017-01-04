Busiest day ever for West Midlands Ambulance Service

The West Midland Ambulance Service started 2017 with their busiest day ever recorded.

During January 1, the ambulance service received 4,629 emergency calls, which was 807 more calls than the next busiest day, which was 1st January 2011.

For the five day period, Thursday December 29 to Monday January 2, the Service took 18,583 calls compared to 15,933 for the same period in 2015-16.

The increase equates to a 16.6 per cent rise in call numbers for the five day period.

Whilst the evening of New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day were filled with alcohol related calls including assaults, falls and unconscious patients, the majority of calls during the five days were for people who were unwell with the likes of breathing difficulties, chest pains and falls.

Anthony Marsh, Trust chief executive said: “I am very grateful and proud of all the staff and volunteers that worked through this period. While the majority of people were enjoying time with family and friends, my staff were working 24 hours a day to keep the public of the West Midlands safe.

“Over the years we have developed incredibly detailed plans and made preparations for this incredibly busy period. Once again, that planning has paid off and we have met this challenge and continued to provide a very high standard of service to patients.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and passion of my staff and I am extremely grateful for their continued efforts.”