Could roundabout solve the problem at dangerous junction?

It has been a dangerous junction for villagers and a frustrating bottleneck for drivers over the years.

But now residents in Princethorpe are hoping they now have a window of opportunity to finally make a huge change that could help everyone.

Cllr Roberts and Mr Luntley at the Sheep Dip Lane junction.

The Fosse Way and the busy A423 meet, along with both the Leamington and the Rugby B4453 roads, right in the centre of the village near to The Three Horseshoes pub, which leads to tailbacks in all directions.

Moreover, it presents a danger to parents trying to cross the busy A423 to get their children to Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School.

The solution proposed by Princethorpe Parish Council is a roundabout where the Fosse Way, A423 and Rugby road meet.

And parish council chairman Michael Luntley said now is the time to act as he will look to the various housing developers who are planning thousands of home nearby to help with the funding for the roundabout through Section 106 agreements.

This has the backing of ward councillor Howard Roberts and the area’s MP Jeremy Wright, who both came to the site on Friday to speak to villagers.

Mr Luntley said: “I was looking in the parish council minutes from 1904 and there were complaints about traffic in the village. It’s probably about time something was done about it now!”

Warwickshire County Council has suggested ideas to help them in regards to crossing, with a ‘refuge island’ planned just before Sheep Dip Lane as you approach Princethorpe from the west.

But the parish council says its traffic data shows that drivers regularly speed through that part, as the speed limit changes from 50mph to 40mph just a few metres from the proposed crossing, making it dangerous for children and parents.

Mr Luntley said that the roundabout further up the road would slow the traffic down, therefore helping both the speeding and bottleneck problem.

On top of that, many drivers have been cutting through the pub car park or going the wrong way down the one-way Sheep Dip Lane to help beat the queues.

There was a recent near-miss when a van tried to cut-through the pub car park and nearly hit a child.

Princethorpe has just secured ‘priority status’ for policing of traffic, so officers will be in the village policing these shortcuts.

Cllr Roberts, who also wants a fixed speed camera on the A423, added: “We don’t want someone to die before something is done.”

Mr Wright MP said: “This is a problem that requires some inventive thinking. We have housing developments from all directions so something needs to be done at this junction, and the long-term solution would be a roundabout. It is not up to me in the end, of course, but I am happy to give them my support.”