Have your say on Leamington’s town centre businesses

Future strategies to ensure the success for Leamington town centre will be discussed on Friday (September 9).

Representatives from a wide range of authorities have been invited to the open panel meeting, which starts at 7.30am at the Angel Hotel.

Chris White MP will give an opening address and it will feature a panel of advisers from Warwick District Council, BID Leamington and Warwickshire Police, who will also consider and examine local commercial concerns.

Maxine Howe, the chairperson-elect for the Royal Leamington Spa Chamber of Trade said: “This unique ‘open meeting’ will offer a perfect opportunity for local businesses to question the panel about changes to the town that could affect their trade. It is a must for all Leamington businesses to attend, express their views and raise any concerns direct with the relevant authorities.

“We have found that there are a number of common issues for Leamington businesses such as retail crime, parking and local developments, as well as a genuine concern over trading levels post-BREXIT. Bringing business owners and local decision-makers together in an open forum could help address these issues and act as a consultation forum for future actions.”

The open breakfast meeting will take place on Friday September 16 from 7.30am for a 8am start at The Angel Hotel, 143 Regent Street, Leamington Spa CV32 4NZ. It is free to both Chamber members and non-members, and includes breakfast rolls with tea and coffee.

The open meeting will be followed by the Chamber’s 2016 AGM and all attendees are welcome to attend, free of charge.

To book your place(s), sign up through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/your-view- your-town- your-future-tickets- 27071337098 or please contact Jonathan Meredith on 01295 750459.