A camper van was found on fire on the A46 between Leek Wootton and Warwick yesterday evening (Wednesday July 5).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the van between the junction for Leek Wootton and Stanks Island on the A46 at around 6.20pm.

Two engines from Leamington attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus were able to put the fire out.