Can you help to find missing Warwickshire teenager Morgan Forde?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager from Warwickshire.

Morgan Forde, 15, has been missing since Saturday (January 21).

She was staying in Woodville Road, Warwick, at the time but is originally from Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Morgan was reported missing after she walked off from the person she was with at around 4pm on Saturday. Morgan was walking on Woodcote Road in Warwick in the direction of Lakin Road. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Morgan was last seen wearing a dark bomber jacket, grey jeans and black ankle boots. She is of a slim build with shoulder length, blonde, highlighted hair.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Morgan, or Morgan herself, to get in touch with them so that they can do a safe and well check with her.

If you have seen Morgan, or a girl matching her description, call police on 101, quoting incident number 290 of 21 January 2017.

You can also help to find Morgan by sharing this appeal on social media.