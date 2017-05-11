Candidates named for Leamington and Warwick seat in General Election

The candidates for next month’s general election for the Warwick and Leamington parliamentary seat have been confirmed.

Chris Will be hoping to be re-elected as the Conservative MP for the area having had the position for almost seven years and spoken in support of the snap election.

Former Warwick councillor and town mayor Bob Dhillon will be running for UKIP.

Warwickshire county councillor Jonathan Chilvers will be running for the Green Party.

His fellow county councillor Matt Western will be running for Labour having received an endorsement during Jeremy Corbyn’s speech when the party leader visited Leamington this week.

And Nick Solman will be the candidate for the Liberal Democrats having this week spoke of a resurgence in support for his party.

The General Election will take place on Thursday June 8 with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

