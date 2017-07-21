Car crashes into front garden wall of Kenilworth house

A car has crashed into the front garden wall of a Kenilworth house today (Friday July 21).

The car has broken much of the brickwork of the garden wall at the front of the house in Whitemoor Road, and has damaged the bay windows and some of the brick wall of the house itself.

Warwickshire Police have said the house will need to be propped up with extra support before the car can be removed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.