A car was found on fire in a small wooded area near Thickthorn Island in Kenilworth yesterday evening (Sunday September 24).

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station was called to the fire at just before 6.15pm.

The remains of the car. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

On arrival, they found the car ablaze. Only one firefighter was needed to put out the fire using a hose.

The crew had dealt with the fire at around 6.55pm.