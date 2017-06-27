Car stolen after house broken into in Kenilworth

A car was stolen after burglars broke into a Kenilworth house and stole a set of car keys, police have reported.

Between noon and 2pm on Monday June 19, burglars climbed over a side gate at a home in Newfield Avenue and then kicked through a wood and glass rear door into the house.

A search of various rooms was made by the burglars before finding the keys to two Volkswagen vehicles.

The offenders then used one set of keys to steal a Volkswagen Polo from outside the property.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.