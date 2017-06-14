Car stolen in Burton Green burglary yesterday

A car was stolen after a burglary in Burton Green yesterday (Tuesday June 13).

During the morning, burglars managed to break into a house in Red Lane. They found a set of keys to a white Volkswagen Golf and drove off with it.

The car was later reportedly seen at the top of Red Lane driving towards Tile Hill.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 111 of Tuesday June 13.

The news follows three burglaries in Kenilworth and Burton Green reported on Monday, and another two in Kenilworth reported on Friday June 9, including the burglary of Mike Vaughan’s Cycles