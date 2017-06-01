CCTV images released after woman has bag stolen in Leamington supermarket

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a woman had her bag stolen in a Leamington supermarket.

The theft happened in Aldi on Friday February 24 between 12pm and 12.30pm, when a woman in her 60s reported having her bag stolen while she was in the store.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the woman pictured as it is believed she was in the area at the time and may have important information about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 186 of February 24.